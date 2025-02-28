Left Menu

Tragedy in Bahraich: Young Boy Allegedly Kills Sister

In a village in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old mentally challenged boy allegedly killed his one-year-old sister using bricks and sticks. The incident was reported by their grandfather to the police, and a case has been registered. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

Bahraich | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:46 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a 10-year-old boy, reportedly suffering from mental challenges, allegedly killed his one-year-old sister. The incident unfolded in a village home.

The children's grandfather, Ramanand Mishra, reported the tragic event to the police after witnessing his grandson strike his sister with sticks and bricks while playing. The blows were fatal, resulting in the young girl's immediate death.

Circle Officer DK Srivastava confirmed that a case has been registered by Ramgaon police, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities are delving deeper into the tragic incident as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

