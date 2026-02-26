Left Menu

Dispute Over Rs 1,500 Leads to Tragic Death

A homeless man named Rahul, aged 35, was killed by his associate Ravindra following a dispute over Rs 1,500 in Noida. The incident occurred under Phase 3 police station limits, where Rahul's body was found in a drain. Ravindra has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:06 IST
Dispute Over Rs 1,500 Leads to Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old homeless man named Rahul was allegedly killed by his associate in Noida after a monetary dispute, local police reported.

The incident, which occurred within the boundaries of Phase 3 police station, ended tragically with Rahul's body discovered in a nearby drain. The authorities confirmed the altercation was over Rs 1,500.

Police have apprehended Ravindra, aged 30, who is alleged to have fatally struck Rahul on the head with a stone before pushing him into the drain. The suspect is now in judicial custody as further investigations, including forensic inspections, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

 Global
2
CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
4
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026