Dispute Over Rs 1,500 Leads to Tragic Death

A 35-year-old homeless man named Rahul was allegedly killed by his associate in Noida after a monetary dispute, local police reported.

The incident, which occurred within the boundaries of Phase 3 police station, ended tragically with Rahul's body discovered in a nearby drain. The authorities confirmed the altercation was over Rs 1,500.

Police have apprehended Ravindra, aged 30, who is alleged to have fatally struck Rahul on the head with a stone before pushing him into the drain. The suspect is now in judicial custody as further investigations, including forensic inspections, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)