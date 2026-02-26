Dispute Over Rs 1,500 Leads to Tragic Death
A homeless man named Rahul, aged 35, was killed by his associate Ravindra following a dispute over Rs 1,500 in Noida. The incident occurred under Phase 3 police station limits, where Rahul's body was found in a drain. Ravindra has been arrested and further investigations are underway.
A 35-year-old homeless man named Rahul was allegedly killed by his associate in Noida after a monetary dispute, local police reported.
The incident, which occurred within the boundaries of Phase 3 police station, ended tragically with Rahul's body discovered in a nearby drain. The authorities confirmed the altercation was over Rs 1,500.
Police have apprehended Ravindra, aged 30, who is alleged to have fatally struck Rahul on the head with a stone before pushing him into the drain. The suspect is now in judicial custody as further investigations, including forensic inspections, continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
