Supreme Court Reinstates Two Women Judicial Officers in Madhya Pradesh
The Supreme Court overturned the termination of two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, labeling the dismissals as punitive and unlawful. The court instructed their reinstatement within 15 days. The verdict also highlights issues concerning women's roles in the Indian judiciary.
The Supreme Court of India struck down the orders dismissing two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, calling the actions ''punitive, arbitrary and illegal.''
A panel comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh mandated that these officers be reinstated within a fortnight.
Justice Nagarathna emphasized that the case also sheds light on the status of women in the Indian judiciary, raising pertinent questions of gender equality within the legal system.
