CBI Denounces Court's Discharge of Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case as 'Patently Illegal'

The CBI has challenged a court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others in an excise policy case, labeling it 'patently illegal' and alleging that it was based on a selective reading of evidence. They claim the order overlooks the cumulative actions of the accused and contains legal errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:27 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a formal petition against a Delhi special court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the controversial excise policy case. Describing the order as 'patently illegal', the CBI accused the special judge of a selective analysis of the evidence presented.

The agency argued that the court conducted a 'mini-trial' by spending four months reviewing evidence, which they claim led to an evaluation not permissible at this process stage. The CBI criticized the court for isolating the actions of the accused rather than evaluating them cumulatively, thereby missing the broader conspiracy.

This legal confrontation arises after Kejriwal and 21 others were exonerated despite allegations of corruption spanning from the formulation of the policy to financial gain and election processes. As the hearing in the Delhi High Court is set for March 9, the CBI is pressing for the impugned ruling to be annulled.

