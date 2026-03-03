Illegal Structure Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Johannesburg

The tragic collapse of a building in Johannesburg has claimed nine lives, as confirmed by local emergency services and city authorities. The structure, erected illegally without submitting formal plans to the municipality, crumbled, prompting the government to plan its demolition. Rescue teams continue efforts as another body remains trapped under debris.

Mgcini Tshwaku, a Johannesburg public safety official, verified the death toll from the collapse, which occurred at a business park in the suburb of Ormonde. The upper floor of the under-construction building gave way, tragically striking those below on Monday. An investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings indicating the absence of required building permits.

Mayor Dada Morero highlighted the breach of city by-laws regarding construction without formal plans, stating the demolition will follow post-investigation. Expressing condolences, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the need for answers and accountability. Building collapses are a persistent risk within South Africa's construction industry, repeatedly identified as high-risk.

