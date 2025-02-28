Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Intensifies

The U.S.-China trade tension has intensified with the Trump administration's announcement of a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing inadequate Chinese measures to curb fentanyl trafficking. Beijing rebuffs the blame, accusing the U.S. of shifting focus from its internal issues.

China's Commerce Ministry has criticized Trump's tariff proposition, highlighting the potential global supply chain risks. As Beijing prepares for its annual parliamentary meetings, the U.S. maintains its tough stance, raising concerns over the growing economic rift with China.

Despite ongoing discussions, the prospect of resolving the trade standoff remains bleak. While China expresses willingness to negotiate, U.S. actions suggest preparation for a protracted economic standoff, with both nations readying countermeasures to protect their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)