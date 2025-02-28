Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Intensifies

Amid escalating trade tensions, the U.S. plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, accusing China of failing to curb fentanyl smuggling. China denounces this tactic as blame-shifting and threatens countermeasures. Both nations brace for prolonged trade conflicts as diplomatic negotiations falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:32 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-China trade tension has intensified with the Trump administration's announcement of a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing inadequate Chinese measures to curb fentanyl trafficking. Beijing rebuffs the blame, accusing the U.S. of shifting focus from its internal issues.

China's Commerce Ministry has criticized Trump's tariff proposition, highlighting the potential global supply chain risks. As Beijing prepares for its annual parliamentary meetings, the U.S. maintains its tough stance, raising concerns over the growing economic rift with China.

Despite ongoing discussions, the prospect of resolving the trade standoff remains bleak. While China expresses willingness to negotiate, U.S. actions suggest preparation for a protracted economic standoff, with both nations readying countermeasures to protect their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025