Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on New Delhi Station Stampede
The Supreme Court rejected a petition demanding authorities address crowd management following an alleged stampede at New Delhi railway station. Counsel claimed videos showed the incident, yet the bench suggested approaching the Delhi High Court for relief. A previous stampede on February 15 had claimed 18 lives.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea that sought intervention in crowd management strategies post a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station. The petitioner alleged that the incident resulted in over 200 deaths, though the bench questioned the evidence supporting this claim.
Despite the insistence of several videos circulating online depicting the chaos, the court suggested that any aggrieved parties approach the Delhi High Court with their concerns. The plea had aimed at enforcing the National Disaster Management Act and ensuring responsibility from relevant authorities.
Meanwhile, a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court in February required the railways to assess maximum passenger capacities and regulate platform ticket sales following another stampede that claimed 18 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Moves to Boost Supermarket Competition for Fairer Prices
Delhi High Court Stalls Trial in AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Examines ED's Appeal Against Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
UK's Strategic Steer: A New Direction for the Competition Watchdog
British Government Pushes for Agile Competition Watchdog