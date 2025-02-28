Pakistan's Strained Ties with Afghanistan over Unresolved Issues
Pakistan expressed concerns over US weapons left in Afghanistan being used by terrorists. The country urged cooperation but faces hurdles due to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Pakistan also stressed resolving border and migrant issues bilaterally while maintaining its defence collaboration with the US.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan reiterated its concerns about the sophisticated US weapons left behind in Afghanistan following the 2021 withdrawal, which reportedly are being used by terrorists for attacks within its borders.
At a weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted that these leftover weapons pose a significant threat to regional stability and called for the international community and Afghan authorities to address the issue.
Pakistan seeks cooperative ties with Afghanistan, yet the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil hinders progress. Khan emphasized the need for bilateral solutions to disputes such as border issues and refugee relocations while continuing Pakistan's defence collaboration with the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
