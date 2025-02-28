Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Clarification on Maharani Lakshmi Bai Statue Dispute

The Delhi High Court rejected a request to clarify an order about the installation of Maharani Lakshmi Bai's statue at Shahi Idgah Park. The court emphasized that its previous order required no further interpretation. It also touched upon the rights concerning the use of Waqf property.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:17 IST
The Delhi High Court, on Friday, dismissed a plea seeking clarification on an earlier order regarding Maharani Lakshmi Bai's statue at Shahi Idgah Park in Delhi's Sadar Bazar. The bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, asserted that the original order needed no further interpretation.

During proceedings, the judges informed the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee's counsel that if there was a challenge to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) notice, they could avail all legal grounds for it. The bench maintained that the court's decision, dated October 7, 2024, stands firm without requiring additional elucidation.

The debate stemmed from the bench disposing of an appeal by the committee opposing the statue's installation, which had already been executed by the MCD. Notably, the court observed that offering prayers at the site was unaffected, dismissing the committee's contentions about Waqf property rights against the DDA and MCD.

