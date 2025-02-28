Scandal Unfolds: Missing Rs 455 Crore Exposes Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Scheme

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made serious allegations against the Modi government, accusing it of the disappearance of Rs 455 crore from the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.

This revelation, brought to light by a recent RTI query, challenges the ruling party's transparency and exposes alleged deception.

Kharge further lambasted the BJP for failing to ensure women's safety, highlighting recent incidents and demanding answers from Prime Minister Modi on vital scheme-related questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)