Scandal Unfolds: Missing Rs 455 Crore Exposes Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Scheme

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claims Rs 455 crore has gone missing from the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme. He says the RTI revelation exposes ruling lies and criticizes BJP's stance on women's safety, referencing recent incidents. Kharge urges answers from Prime Minister Modi on critical scheme queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made serious allegations against the Modi government, accusing it of the disappearance of Rs 455 crore from the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.

This revelation, brought to light by a recent RTI query, challenges the ruling party's transparency and exposes alleged deception.

Kharge further lambasted the BJP for failing to ensure women's safety, highlighting recent incidents and demanding answers from Prime Minister Modi on vital scheme-related questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

