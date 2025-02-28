Left Menu

EU Applauds PKK Leader's Call for Disarmament

The European Union has welcomed a call by Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the PKK, for the militant group to disarm. The EU emphasized that initiating a credible peace process would positively impact all Turkish citizens and promote regional stability.

Updated: 28-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:08 IST
  • Belgium

The European Union expressed support on Friday for Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), following his call for the group to end its armed conflict.

Anouar El Anouni, a spokesperson for the EU, highlighted that spearheading a credible peace process could pave the way for a political resolution to the long-standing Kurdish issue, marking a significant stride toward peace and durability.

The spokesperson also noted that achieving a fair and enduring solution that upholds fundamental rights and the rule of law would not only be advantageous to all Turkish residents but would also bolster stability across the broader region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

