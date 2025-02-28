Court Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Challenge, Upholding Constitution

In a significant legal decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has refused to lift an injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order challenging birthright citizenship. This marks another hurdle for Trump's controversial immigration strategy, reinforcing the historic legal precedent that guarantees citizenship to U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants.

The court emphasized the government's failure to demonstrate any substantial harm from adhering to the century-old interpretation of birthright citizenship. Judges highlighted that overturning this policy would cause significant confusion, reinforcing the public interest in maintaining the status quo while legal proceedings continue.

This development follows another appellate court's decision against a similar Trump order in Seattle and consistent rulings from judges in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Analysts now await a potential Supreme Court determination, which could ultimately decide the future of birthright citizenship in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)