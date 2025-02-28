Devastating Blasts Shake Pakistan's Provinces

A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday resulted in ten injuries, as confirmed by officials. Among those hurt was a security official.

The blast occurred on a main road in Quetta near a paramilitary Frontier Corps convoy, according to Gawalmandi Deputy Superintendent of Police Anwar Ali. He stated the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled IED.

Ali disclosed that the IED contained 2-3 kilograms of explosives. Five shops and a paramilitary vehicle sustained damage during the detonation on Jan Muhammad Road. This attack follows a period of relative calm in the troubled province, where security forces, civilians, and foreigners often face attacks from insurgent and militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)