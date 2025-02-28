Left Menu

Devastating Blasts Shake Pakistan's Provinces

A bomb blast in Balochistan, Pakistan, injured ten, including a security official. The explosion, caused by a remotely detonated IED, occurred near a Frontier Corps convoy. Further unrest was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a suicide blast killed six, including a religious leader, and injured several others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:29 IST
Devastating Blasts Shake Pakistan's Provinces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday resulted in ten injuries, as confirmed by officials. Among those hurt was a security official.

The blast occurred on a main road in Quetta near a paramilitary Frontier Corps convoy, according to Gawalmandi Deputy Superintendent of Police Anwar Ali. He stated the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled IED.

Ali disclosed that the IED contained 2-3 kilograms of explosives. Five shops and a paramilitary vehicle sustained damage during the detonation on Jan Muhammad Road. This attack follows a period of relative calm in the troubled province, where security forces, civilians, and foreigners often face attacks from insurgent and militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025