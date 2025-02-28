Devastating Blasts Shake Pakistan's Provinces
A bomb blast in Balochistan, Pakistan, injured ten, including a security official. The explosion, caused by a remotely detonated IED, occurred near a Frontier Corps convoy. Further unrest was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a suicide blast killed six, including a religious leader, and injured several others.
A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday resulted in ten injuries, as confirmed by officials. Among those hurt was a security official.
The blast occurred on a main road in Quetta near a paramilitary Frontier Corps convoy, according to Gawalmandi Deputy Superintendent of Police Anwar Ali. He stated the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled IED.
Ali disclosed that the IED contained 2-3 kilograms of explosives. Five shops and a paramilitary vehicle sustained damage during the detonation on Jan Muhammad Road. This attack follows a period of relative calm in the troubled province, where security forces, civilians, and foreigners often face attacks from insurgent and militant groups.
