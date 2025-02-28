RLD Challenges Silence on Tamil Nadu's Hindi Opposition

The Rashtriya Lok Dal has expressed dismay over the lack of response from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's stand against the imposition of Hindi.

RLD leader Persann Kumar Chaudhary took to social media platform X to question the leaders' silence, particularly in light of Stalin's open opposition to the New Education Policy's alleged imposition of Hindi, which he claims threatens Tamil culture.

The DMK, led by Stalin, insists that the Centre's three-language policy under the NEP is a guise for promoting Hindi, a claim the Union government rejects.

(With inputs from agencies.)