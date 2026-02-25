Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
The Uttar Pradesh Congress protested across the state, demanding a fair investigation into the FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others. Allegations of harassment and conspiracy surfaced, with Congress urging a transparent probe to protect religious freedoms. Ajay Rai expressed the party's support for Saraswati amid the ongoing controversy.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress initiated a statewide demonstration on Wednesday, advocating for an impartial inquiry into the FIR filed against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the complainants involved. The party submitted memorandums addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through district magistrates across the state.
Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi revealed that the memorandums accused authorities of unjustly harassing Saraswati and his disciples during a religious event. The document termed the FIR a "conspiracy" intended to damage Saraswati's reputation, invoking constitutional provisions for religious freedom.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai reiterated the party's support for Saraswati, stressing the importance of a fair probe to uncover the truth. Following charges of sexual abuse, Saraswati refuted allegations, insisting it was a fabricated narrative orchestrated against him.
