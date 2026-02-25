Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

The Uttar Pradesh Congress initiated a statewide demonstration on Wednesday, advocating for an impartial inquiry into the FIR filed against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the complainants involved. The party submitted memorandums addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through district magistrates across the state.

Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi revealed that the memorandums accused authorities of unjustly harassing Saraswati and his disciples during a religious event. The document termed the FIR a "conspiracy" intended to damage Saraswati's reputation, invoking constitutional provisions for religious freedom.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai reiterated the party's support for Saraswati, stressing the importance of a fair probe to uncover the truth. Following charges of sexual abuse, Saraswati refuted allegations, insisting it was a fabricated narrative orchestrated against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)