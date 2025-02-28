Tragic Blast at Khyber Seminary Stirs Outrage and Demands Justice

A suicide bomber detonated a blast during Friday prayers at a prominent seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killing top cleric Hamidul Haq Haqqani and four worshippers, and injuring 20 others, as confirmed by police. The attack has heightened tensions in the restive region ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hamidul Haq, leading the Jamiat Ulema Islam faction and overseeing the Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, was targeted in the brazen attack, according to Zulfiqar Hameed, IGP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bomb was one of multiple violent incidents in Pakistan the same day, including an IED explosion in Balochistan and mortar strike in North Waziristan, wounding 15 people in total.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's top officials, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, condemned the attack as brutally shocking and pledged exhaustive measures to ensure justice. JUI leaders criticized the government's failure to secure religious sites, amidst appeals for blood donations for victims and nationwide calls for peace restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)