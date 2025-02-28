Left Menu

Border Tensions Rise: Clash at India-Bangladesh Frontier

A BSF jawan and a Bangladeshi national were injured during a smuggling attempt at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The incident occurred when 20-25 Bangladeshi nationals intruded into Indian territory. The situation escalated when the intruders attacked BSF personnel, leading to injuries on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on Friday evening as a smuggling attempt led to violent clashes. The scuffle occurred near the Putia border outpost in the Sepahijala district.

A group of 20-25 Bangladeshi nationals intruded into Indian territory, engaging in smuggling activities alongside local criminals. When challenged by BSF personnel, the intruders responded violently, causing serious injuries to a BSF jawan.

In retaliation, a BSF jawan fired a non-lethal weapon in self-defense, resulting in injuries to a Bangladeshi national. Both injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The Border Security Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border, with 856 km spanning Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

