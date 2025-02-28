Border Tensions Rise: Clash at India-Bangladesh Frontier

Tensions escalated at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on Friday evening as a smuggling attempt led to violent clashes. The scuffle occurred near the Putia border outpost in the Sepahijala district.

A group of 20-25 Bangladeshi nationals intruded into Indian territory, engaging in smuggling activities alongside local criminals. When challenged by BSF personnel, the intruders responded violently, causing serious injuries to a BSF jawan.

In retaliation, a BSF jawan fired a non-lethal weapon in self-defense, resulting in injuries to a Bangladeshi national. Both injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The Border Security Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border, with 856 km spanning Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)