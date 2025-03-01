Left Menu

Ceasefire Conundrum: The Battle for Peace in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister holds talks after a failed agreement in Cairo to extend the Gaza ceasefire. With mediators like Egypt and Qatar involved, uncertainty looms over future negotiations between Israel, Hamas, and international communities. The current ceasefire has paused a long-standing conflict with high stakes for all parties.

Updated: 01-03-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:25 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consulted with security officials on Friday after a delegation returned from Cairo without extending the ceasefire in Gaza, as confirmed by two Israeli officials. Key mediators, Egypt and Qatar, requested additional time to find a resolution.

The ceasefire, organized last month, halted over a year of fighting, allowing the exchange of hostages and prisoners. However, Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked on fundamental issues, casting doubts over continuing the peace talks.

With U.S. President Trump's involvement and regional diplomacy at the forefront, uncertainties over Gaza's governance and future complicate efforts for a lasting resolution. As the ceasefire's first phase nears its end, the potential for renewed conflict looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

