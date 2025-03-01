Ceasefire Conundrum: The Battle for Peace in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consulted with security officials on Friday after a delegation returned from Cairo without extending the ceasefire in Gaza, as confirmed by two Israeli officials. Key mediators, Egypt and Qatar, requested additional time to find a resolution.

The ceasefire, organized last month, halted over a year of fighting, allowing the exchange of hostages and prisoners. However, Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked on fundamental issues, casting doubts over continuing the peace talks.

With U.S. President Trump's involvement and regional diplomacy at the forefront, uncertainties over Gaza's governance and future complicate efforts for a lasting resolution. As the ceasefire's first phase nears its end, the potential for renewed conflict looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)