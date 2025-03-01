Left Menu

Hamas Rejects Israel's Proposed Ceasefire Extension

Hamas has refused Israel's proposal to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire in Gaza. As the first phase is nearing its end, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem announced that there are no ongoing discussions for a second ceasefire phase between the two parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:29 IST
Hamas Rejects Israel's Proposed Ceasefire Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Saturday, Hamas declared its refusal to accept Israel's proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza region. The announcement came on the day marking the expiration of the initial ceasefire deal.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for Hamas, explained in an interview with Al-Araby TV that the group is not currently engaged in discussions with Israel for a subsequent phase of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

This development suggests rising tensions as the first phase concludes without a concrete plan for future conflict mitigation between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025