Hamas Rejects Israel's Proposed Ceasefire Extension

On Saturday, Hamas declared its refusal to accept Israel's proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza region. The announcement came on the day marking the expiration of the initial ceasefire deal.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for Hamas, explained in an interview with Al-Araby TV that the group is not currently engaged in discussions with Israel for a subsequent phase of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

This development suggests rising tensions as the first phase concludes without a concrete plan for future conflict mitigation between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)