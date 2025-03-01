Spiritual Sect Sentenced: Justice for NRI After 17 Years

In a significant verdict, a sessions court has given rigorous life imprisonment to ten individuals involved in the 2006 murder of NRI Pankaj Trivedi. Trivedi, affiliated with the spiritual group Swadhyay Parivar, was attacked near Ellisbridge Gymkhana after questioning the group's foreign fund disbursement practices.

The group, condemned for criminal conspiracy and other charges, faced court action after 84 witnesses and substantial documentary evidence was presented against them. Additional sessions judge Bharat Jadav delivered the verdict, highlighting the gravity of organized crime within the sect.

Compounding the issue was the court's concern over 23 hostile witnesses. Notices were issued to these witnesses, including professionals who reneged on their initial testimonies, frustrating the judicial process. The court ordered detailed responses by March 10 to address the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)