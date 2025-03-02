Left Menu

ACLU Sues to Prevent Guantanamo Transfers Amidst Harsh Conditions

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the transfer of 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay, citing illegal conditions and harsh treatment. The detainees, from various countries, are not considered high-risk criminals. The lawsuit highlights severe detention conditions leading to suicide attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 01:19 IST
ACLU Sues to Prevent Guantanamo Transfers Amidst Harsh Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Saturday, aiming to prevent the transfer of 10 migrants to a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. The lawsuit describes the harsh conditions and suicide attempts among migrants already held there.

The ACLU argues that these transfers violate U.S. immigration law by moving detainees outside the country, ostensibly to instill fear rather than addressing any legitimate concerns. The case involves men from Venezuela, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all facing final deportation orders.

The ACLU's lawsuit comes amid the Trump administration's broader strategy of expanding deportations, including sending non-gang members and non-high-risk criminals to Guantanamo. Concerns have been raised about the conditions there, with reports of extreme isolation and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025