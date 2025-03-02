ACLU Sues to Prevent Guantanamo Transfers Amidst Harsh Conditions
The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the transfer of 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay, citing illegal conditions and harsh treatment. The detainees, from various countries, are not considered high-risk criminals. The lawsuit highlights severe detention conditions leading to suicide attempts.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Saturday, aiming to prevent the transfer of 10 migrants to a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. The lawsuit describes the harsh conditions and suicide attempts among migrants already held there.
The ACLU argues that these transfers violate U.S. immigration law by moving detainees outside the country, ostensibly to instill fear rather than addressing any legitimate concerns. The case involves men from Venezuela, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all facing final deportation orders.
The ACLU's lawsuit comes amid the Trump administration's broader strategy of expanding deportations, including sending non-gang members and non-high-risk criminals to Guantanamo. Concerns have been raised about the conditions there, with reports of extreme isolation and abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Immigrants' Legal Victory Temporarily Blocks Transfer to Guantanamo
Deportation Dilemma: US Sends Back Indian Immigrants
UN Experts Report: Belarus Committed Widespread Human Rights Violations, Some Amounting to Crimes Against Humanity
Deportation Dilemma: America's Indian Migrants Sent Back
Deportation Dilemma: Indian Immigrants' Return Sparks Political Tensions