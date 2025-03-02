ACLU Sues to Prevent Guantanamo Transfers Amidst Harsh Conditions

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Saturday, aiming to prevent the transfer of 10 migrants to a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. The lawsuit describes the harsh conditions and suicide attempts among migrants already held there.

The ACLU argues that these transfers violate U.S. immigration law by moving detainees outside the country, ostensibly to instill fear rather than addressing any legitimate concerns. The case involves men from Venezuela, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all facing final deportation orders.

The ACLU's lawsuit comes amid the Trump administration's broader strategy of expanding deportations, including sending non-gang members and non-high-risk criminals to Guantanamo. Concerns have been raised about the conditions there, with reports of extreme isolation and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)