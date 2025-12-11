195 Migrants Celebrate Indian Citizenship under CAA
At a recent event in Gujarat, 195 migrants from Pakistan received Indian citizenship certificates, with 122 benefiting from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The program highlighted the gratitude of new citizens toward Indian leaders, marking an important step for refugees seeking safety and equal rights.
- Country:
- India
A significant event unfolded in Gujarat as 195 migrants from Pakistan were conferred Indian citizenship certificates. Among them, 122 individuals benefited from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The diversity of this group, which includes members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities, underscores the inclusive aim of the CAA. The occasion was graced by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in safeguarding minority rights.
Dr. Maheshkumar Purohit and Pooja Abhimanyu, among other beneficiaries, expressed their emotional connection to their new status, revealing personal stories that highlight complex narratives of diaspora and longing for state recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Citizenship
- India
- CAA
- Migration
- Refugees
- Gujarat
- Minorities
- Pakistan
- Recognition
- Certificates
ALSO READ
Gujarat Under Bhupendra Patel: A Leader in Good Governance and Development
Reviving Traditions: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to Persecuted Minorities
Gujarat: India's Emerging Digital Gateway Through AI and Technology
Gujarat's Digital Revolution: CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Unified AI Stack
EC issues revised SIR schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and Andaman and Nicobar Islands following requests from CEOs.