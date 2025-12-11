Left Menu

195 Migrants Celebrate Indian Citizenship under CAA

At a recent event in Gujarat, 195 migrants from Pakistan received Indian citizenship certificates, with 122 benefiting from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The program highlighted the gratitude of new citizens toward Indian leaders, marking an important step for refugees seeking safety and equal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:16 IST
195 Migrants Celebrate Indian Citizenship under CAA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant event unfolded in Gujarat as 195 migrants from Pakistan were conferred Indian citizenship certificates. Among them, 122 individuals benefited from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The diversity of this group, which includes members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities, underscores the inclusive aim of the CAA. The occasion was graced by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in safeguarding minority rights.

Dr. Maheshkumar Purohit and Pooja Abhimanyu, among other beneficiaries, expressed their emotional connection to their new status, revealing personal stories that highlight complex narratives of diaspora and longing for state recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025