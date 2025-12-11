195 Migrants Celebrate Indian Citizenship under CAA

A significant event unfolded in Gujarat as 195 migrants from Pakistan were conferred Indian citizenship certificates. Among them, 122 individuals benefited from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The diversity of this group, which includes members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities, underscores the inclusive aim of the CAA. The occasion was graced by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in safeguarding minority rights.

Dr. Maheshkumar Purohit and Pooja Abhimanyu, among other beneficiaries, expressed their emotional connection to their new status, revealing personal stories that highlight complex narratives of diaspora and longing for state recognition.

