U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the signing of a declaration to expedite $4 billion in military aid to Israel. The Trump administration has approved nearly $12 billion in military sales, reaffirming America's commitment to Israel's security and countering threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 07:04 IST
In a significant move to bolster international alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday announced the signing of a declaration to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel. This noteworthy agreement underscores a pivotal commitment in the region.

The Trump administration, which began on January 20, has already approved nearly $12 billion in major foreign military sales to Israel. This substantial financial support represents a significant increase in military cooperation between the two nations.

Rubio emphasized that the administration is steadfast in its resolve to employ all available resources to meet America's long-standing commitment to Israeli security, including measures to address prevailing security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

