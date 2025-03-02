Rising Support for Europe's 'Coalition of the Willing'
Several countries have expressed their interest in joining Europe's 'coalition of the willing' to offer support to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed these intentions following a meeting of European leaders. Starmer refrained from naming these countries, allowing them to announce their involvement independently.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development, multiple countries have expressed their interest in joining Europe's 'coalition of the willing,' a strategic initiative aimed at providing support to Ukraine. This was confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a news conference on Sunday.
Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in London, Starmer announced, 'A number of countries indicated today that they want to be part of the plan that we are developing.' His remarks underscored growing international commitment to assist Ukraine in its ongoing challenges.
While Starmer refrained from naming the countries involved, he emphasized, 'I'll leave them to make their own statements about exactly how they want to make that contribution, but we've been able to move that forward.' The revelation marks a pivotal moment in Europe's collaborative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coalition
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Keir Starmer
- support
- international
- leaders
- plan
- countries
- commitment
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Survival Hinges on U.S. Support Amid Russian Aggression
Amartya Sen Praises Manmohan Singh's Leadership and Wisdom in Diversity
Leadership Overhaul at U.S. National Archives: Trump Administration's Bold Move
Thompson and Scheffler Shine as Leaders at Genesis Invitational
RCB Triumphs with Perry's Leadership and Ghosh's Heroics