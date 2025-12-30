Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, has passed away at the age of 80 following a long battle with several health ailments. Her demise was announced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Khaleda was suffering from advanced cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart complications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 07:24 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a somber announcement on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party confirmed the death of Khaleda Zia, the nation's first female prime minister, at the age of 80.
Zia, a prominent political figure and leader, succumbed to a series of health challenges including advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems.
Her passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Bangladeshi politics, where she made substantial contributions and faced numerous challenges throughout her tenure.