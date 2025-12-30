Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Khaleda Zia

In a somber announcement on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party confirmed the death of Khaleda Zia, the nation's first female prime minister, at the age of 80.

Zia, a prominent political figure and leader, succumbed to a series of health challenges including advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems.

Her passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Bangladeshi politics, where she made substantial contributions and faced numerous challenges throughout her tenure.