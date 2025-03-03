Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions in Kharkiv

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey apartment building late on Sunday in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, igniting a fire and injuring eight individuals, according to the city's mayor.

Despite resisting capture in Russia's 2022 invasion, Kharkiv remains a frequent air attack target including recent strikes damaging a medical centre.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed via Telegram that the fire spread to top-floor apartments and affected three other buildings. Fortunately, none of the injured required hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)