Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions in Kharkiv

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Sunday, injuring eight people and setting off a fire. Kharkiv continues to face air attacks since resisting capture in early 2022. A separate drone strike damaged a medical center on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey apartment building late on Sunday in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, igniting a fire and injuring eight individuals, according to the city's mayor.

Despite resisting capture in Russia's 2022 invasion, Kharkiv remains a frequent air attack target including recent strikes damaging a medical centre.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed via Telegram that the fire spread to top-floor apartments and affected three other buildings. Fortunately, none of the injured required hospitalization.

