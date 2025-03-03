Left Menu

Cracking Down on Doping: WADA's Global Anti-Doping Initiative Expands

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has successfully collaborated with law enforcement in Europe, seizing over 25 tonnes of PEDs. This program is set to expand to Oceania and Asia. WADA aims to thwart global PED distribution networks and strengthen crime-fighting capacities in these regions.

Updated: 03-03-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 04:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's collaboration with European law enforcement has led to the seizure of over 25 tonnes of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Officials now aim to replicate this success in Oceania and Asia, having initiated more than 100 ongoing operations since the Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) programme began in 2022.

WADA's I&I Director, Gunter Younger, revealed that the program's effectiveness has spurred plans to continue it globally. A significant number of PED doses, destined for the global market, were intercepted during these operations. One of the goals for the upcoming efforts in Asia and Oceania is to strengthen local anti-doping collaboration.

Operating in sensitive areas like China has its challenges. While Chinese authorities have questioned the efficacy of their anti-doping measures following a doping scandal among swimmers, WADA remains committed to cooperation. Despite some international friction, particularly involving the U.S., WADA has optimistic projections for future initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

