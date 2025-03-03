Death Penalty in America: A Look at Obscure Execution Methods
South Carolina plans to execute a man by firing squad, a method not used in the U.S. for 15 years. Since 1976, lethal injection has been the most common execution method, with issues leading states to explore alternatives like electrocution and lethal gas. Five methods remain authorized in various states.
- Country:
- United States
South Carolina is set to carry out a rare execution by firing squad this week, a method not utilized in the United States for almost 15 years. This impending execution highlights the diverse methods authorized for capital punishment since the Supreme Court reinstated it in 1976.
Lethal injection has dominated the landscape, with 1,428 executions, yet complications have led states to reconsider alternatives. These include electrocution, lethal gas, and the rarely used methods of firing squads and hanging. Each method's effectiveness and ethical implications continue to spark discussions.
As states like Idaho contemplate making firing squads the primary method, the variety of execution techniques reflects ongoing issues and debates surrounding capital punishment in America. While lethal injection remains prevalent, the search for reliable alternatives persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident Sees Young Girl Found Hanging in Powdikonam
Campa and JioStar Unite for a Game-Changing TATA IPL 2025 Sponsorship
Special POCSO court in Kolkata sentences man guilty of rape and attempted murder of seven-month-old child to death by hanging.
Adhikari's Accusation: Changing Demography & Divisive Politics in West Bengal
India, Qatar agreed to enhance cooperation in information and intelligence sharing; developing, exchanging best practices: Joint statement.