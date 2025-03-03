Left Menu

Saab Secures Major Missile Upgrade Contract with Germany

Saab has secured a significant 1.7 billion crown contract from Germany to modernize and maintain Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles over a ten-year period from 2025 to 2035. The order, through Taurus Systems, signifies a major upgrade initiative for the German Air Force's missile systems.

Sweden's Saab recently announced it has secured a substantial 1.7 billion crown ($159 million) contract with Germany to upgrade and maintain its Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles.

The project, set to run from 2025 to 2035, will involve significant system enhancements and a decade-long lifecycle maintenance for the German Air Force's weaponry.

This contract was secured through Taurus Systems, a collaboration between the German MBDA and Saab, following an order from Germany's defense procurement office.

