Saab Secures Major Missile Upgrade Contract with Germany
Saab has secured a significant 1.7 billion crown contract from Germany to modernize and maintain Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles over a ten-year period from 2025 to 2035. The order, through Taurus Systems, signifies a major upgrade initiative for the German Air Force's missile systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:48 IST
Sweden's Saab recently announced it has secured a substantial 1.7 billion crown ($159 million) contract with Germany to upgrade and maintain its Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles.
The project, set to run from 2025 to 2035, will involve significant system enhancements and a decade-long lifecycle maintenance for the German Air Force's weaponry.
This contract was secured through Taurus Systems, a collaboration between the German MBDA and Saab, following an order from Germany's defense procurement office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
