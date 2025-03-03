Philippine-U.S. Defence Agreements Remain Firm Amidst Economic Tensions

Existing defence agreements between the Philippines and the United States remain strong under President Donald Trump's leadership, according to Manila's ambassador to the U.S. Maintaining these ties is crucial as both countries frequently participate in joint military exercises.

The U.S. released $5.3 billion in foreign aid, including $336 million aimed at modernizing Philippine security forces, reflecting strong bilateral support. This commitment comes as China expresses concern over U.S. military deployments in the region.

Meanwhile, financial challenges are anticipated, with the U.S. aid freeze potentially affecting key projects in the Philippines. Efforts are underway to secure alternative funding to ensure continuity, as strategic trade relations are being evaluated amid President Trump's announced deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)