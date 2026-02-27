Sweeping Purge: China's Pre-Congress Military Dismissals

In a swift move, China's legislature announced the dismissal of 19 members, including nine military officers, just days before its annual gathering next week. While the official statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the removals, they are believed to be linked to ongoing corruption probes.

Xi Jinping's relentless anti-corruption campaign, spanning over a decade, continues to reshape China's military and political landscape. Analysts interpret this as a strategic push by Xi to eliminate potential threats and consolidate his power base within the government and military ranks.

Despite the high-profile dismissals, the upcoming National People's Congress is expected to proceed smoothly. This largely symbolic body customarily endorses policies set by the Communist Party. As the Congress assembles with 2,878 members, the impact of these removals remains limited but significant in the broader context of Xi's reforms.