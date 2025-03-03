Gotland's Water Crisis: Attempted Sabotage Foiled
Swedish authorities are probing an attempted sabotage on Gotland's water supply. Sources say the act could have left the entire island without water. The Swedish Security Service and local police are investigating, though both parties have refrained from detailed public comments as of now.
Swedish law enforcement is currently investigating a potential sabotage attempt on the water supply of Gotland, located in the Baltic Sea.
The thwarted act, uncovered before any disruption occurred, could have left the island's residents without water, according to anonymous sources cited by Aftonbladet.
While the Swedish Security Service confirms an incident report, they and the police have not disclosed further details to the press.
