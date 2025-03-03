Supreme Court Urges Understanding of Free Speech: Imran Pratapgarhi's Case
The Supreme Court deliberated on a plea to quash an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for sharing a supposedly provocative song. The Court emphasized the need for police to grasp the constitutional right to free speech. The case scrutinizes freedom of expression and societal impact.
The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a plea by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi to quash an FIR filed against him for allegedly disseminating a provocative song. The case centers around the fundamental right of free speech, safeguarded by Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.
A bench, including Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighted the need for police to develop a nuanced understanding of freedom of expression after 75 years of constitutional rule. Justice Oka remarked that the poem at the heart of the FIR was non-violent and misinterpreted in its translation.
The bench acknowledged that the video message sparked the controversy, but underscored the poem's peaceful message. The Supreme Court's decision is pending, capturing significant attention in discussions around freedom of speech and political discourse.
