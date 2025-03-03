WFP Closes Southern Africa Bureau Amid Regional Crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP), heavily funded by the United States, is shuttering its southern African bureau located in Johannesburg, as revealed by a communications officer on Monday.

The decision was disclosed to global staff via email from Global Executive Director Cindy McCain, where Bloomberg News noted the official announcement. A WFP communications officer confirmed the closure to Reuters but did not specify if it relates to U.S. aid cuts imposed by President Donald Trump.

Countries like Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, recently hit by severe droughts, are grappling with national disasters. The WFP aimed to aid over 7.2 million affected individuals through food and cash assistance initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)