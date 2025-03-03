Ganga Water Treaty: Negotiations Amidst Cross-Border Challenges

A delegation from Bangladesh's Joint River Commission (JRC) arrived in West Bengal on Monday, embarking on a crucial visit to the Ganges River at Farakka. The visit marks the beginning of discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty, which is slated for renewal in 2026, according to officials.

The delegation visited crucial observation sites to scrutinize water regulations in accordance with the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty, signed in 1996. Key meetings under the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission Framework are set to take place in Kolkata.

Amid ongoing diplomatic discussions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role remains significant. Despite her known resistance to another water resource-sharing agreement, Banerjee's participation is vital to the formulation and renewal of transboundary water treaties. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti clarified their inclusive approach, involving state representatives in crucial decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)