Left Menu

Ganga Water Treaty: Negotiations Amidst Cross-Border Challenges

A Bangladeshi delegation arrived in West Bengal to discuss the Ganga Water Treaty, scheduled for renewal in 2026. Meetings will focus on water regulation as per the 1996 treaty. West Bengal's CM Banerjee, known for her opposition to other water treaties, plays a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:26 IST
Ganga Water Treaty: Negotiations Amidst Cross-Border Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Bangladesh's Joint River Commission (JRC) arrived in West Bengal on Monday, embarking on a crucial visit to the Ganges River at Farakka. The visit marks the beginning of discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty, which is slated for renewal in 2026, according to officials.

The delegation visited crucial observation sites to scrutinize water regulations in accordance with the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty, signed in 1996. Key meetings under the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission Framework are set to take place in Kolkata.

Amid ongoing diplomatic discussions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role remains significant. Despite her known resistance to another water resource-sharing agreement, Banerjee's participation is vital to the formulation and renewal of transboundary water treaties. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti clarified their inclusive approach, involving state representatives in crucial decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025