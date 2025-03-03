Cannabis Bust in Himachal: International Ties in Drug Trafficking
Two individuals, including a native of Mozambique living in Punjab, were arrested with 298.67 grams of cannabis in Himachal Pradesh, India. The arrests occurred at the Kiratpur-Manali toll plaza when officers intercepted their vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered as investigations proceed.
In a significant narcotics operation, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two individuals, one of whom is an African national, with 298.67 grams of cannabis.
Officials reported the suspects, Sergio Lampayiv Namburate from Mozambique, and Rhydum Bisht from Mohali, were detained at the Baloh toll plaza on the Kiratpur-Manali highway.
A subsequent search of their vehicle led to the discovery of the cannabis, prompting immediate arrests and a case registration under the NDPS Act.
