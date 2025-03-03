Left Menu

Critical Turning Point in U.S. Human Rights Landscape

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, warned about a troubling shift in U.S. human rights policies and divisive rhetoric generating fear and anxiety. He emphasized risks posed by unchecked technology control and the need for regulatory adaptation to counter potential oppression and autocratic governance.

Updated: 03-03-2025 19:29 IST
  Switzerland
  • Switzerland

The United Nations' human rights chief has raised serious concerns over the trajectory of human rights developments in the United States. Volker Türk highlighted a perceived 'fundamental shift' domestically and internationally, with divisive rhetoric exacerbating fear and polarization among the public.

In addressing the Human Rights Council, Türk underscored the challenges arising from policies that label protective measures as discriminatory. Among his criticisms were the surveillance risks from tech monopolies, which he warned could lead to heightened oppression if not regulated.

Türk's statements resonate amid a backdrop of shifting U.S. international engagements and tensions around media and governmental institutions. His address was a call to action for safeguarding against potential autocratic influences in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

