Left Menu

Iwasawa Yuji Takes Helm at International Court of Justice

Iwasawa Yuji has been elected as the new president of the International Court of Justice, succeeding Nawaf Salam, who resigned to serve as Lebanon's prime minister. Iwasawa will complete Salam's term as head of the World Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:44 IST
Iwasawa Yuji Takes Helm at International Court of Justice
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Iwasawa Yuji has been appointed as the new president of the International Court of Justice, following the resignation of former president Nawaf Salam. This news comes after Salam stepped down to become the prime minister of Lebanon.

The International Court of Justice, also referred to as the World Court, is a principal judicial body under the United Nations dedicated to resolving legal disputes between states.

Iwasawa Yuji's election reflects a continuity of leadership at the World Court as he takes over mid-term to guide the international judicial institution moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025