Iwasawa Yuji Takes Helm at International Court of Justice
Iwasawa Yuji has been elected as the new president of the International Court of Justice, succeeding Nawaf Salam, who resigned to serve as Lebanon's prime minister. Iwasawa will complete Salam's term as head of the World Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Iwasawa Yuji has been appointed as the new president of the International Court of Justice, following the resignation of former president Nawaf Salam. This news comes after Salam stepped down to become the prime minister of Lebanon.
The International Court of Justice, also referred to as the World Court, is a principal judicial body under the United Nations dedicated to resolving legal disputes between states.
Iwasawa Yuji's election reflects a continuity of leadership at the World Court as he takes over mid-term to guide the international judicial institution moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Calls for Resignation: Railway Minister Faces Backlash Over New Delhi Stampede
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Bharat Tex is becoming a big global event with more than 120 nations participating in it.
India working on creating skilled talent pool for textile sector, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hezbollah Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon
Justice Department in Turmoil: Political Controversies and Resignations