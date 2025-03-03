Iwasawa Yuji Takes Helm at International Court of Justice

Iwasawa Yuji has been appointed as the new president of the International Court of Justice, following the resignation of former president Nawaf Salam. This news comes after Salam stepped down to become the prime minister of Lebanon.

The International Court of Justice, also referred to as the World Court, is a principal judicial body under the United Nations dedicated to resolving legal disputes between states.

Iwasawa Yuji's election reflects a continuity of leadership at the World Court as he takes over mid-term to guide the international judicial institution moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)