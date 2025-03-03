Tensions Mount as Gaza Ceasefire Teeters on Brink
Israeli fire in Gaza has killed two and injured others, escalating fears of a ceasefire collapse after Israel's total blockade. Talks between Israel and Hamas for ceasefire extension falter, amid dire supply shortages for Gazans and surging food prices.
03-03-2025
In the south of Gaza, Israeli fire resulted in at least two deaths and multiple injuries, raising concerns that the fragile ceasefire might disintegrate as Israel enforces a comprehensive blockade.
Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have faltered as both sides clash over terms for extending the truce, while a blockade worsens supply shortages in Gaza.
Essential goods are becoming scarce and food prices have surged, putting additional pressure on Gazans already struggling amidst the long-standing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
