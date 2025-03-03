Tensions Mount as Gaza Ceasefire Teeters on Brink

In the south of Gaza, Israeli fire resulted in at least two deaths and multiple injuries, raising concerns that the fragile ceasefire might disintegrate as Israel enforces a comprehensive blockade.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have faltered as both sides clash over terms for extending the truce, while a blockade worsens supply shortages in Gaza.

Essential goods are becoming scarce and food prices have surged, putting additional pressure on Gazans already struggling amidst the long-standing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)