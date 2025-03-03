Delhi Assembly Clash: AAP and BJP Spar Over CAG Health Report
The Delhi Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as AAP and BJP clashed over a CAG report on public health infrastructure. Accusations and marshalled removals marked the session, with BJP criticizing AAP's past governance and AAP defending its record. The session underscored political tensions and public health concerns.
The Delhi Assembly became a battleground as the AAP and BJP engaged in a fiery debate over a CAG report on public health infrastructure during the final day of the new session. Speaker Vijender Gupta marshalled out several MLAs, intensifying the atmosphere.
The controversy escalated when AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was marshalled out for disrupting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's address. Accusations flew between parties, with BJP criticizing AAP's past governance and AAP defending its record, claiming Delhi led in health services.
The report criticized AAP's health management, sparking back-and-forth accusations. AAP leaders defended their position, emphasizing achieved healthcare milestones, while BJP leaders challenged them, promising reform. The session highlighted ongoing political rifts and public health concerns.
