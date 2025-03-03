Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Clash: AAP and BJP Spar Over CAG Health Report

The Delhi Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as AAP and BJP clashed over a CAG report on public health infrastructure. Accusations and marshalled removals marked the session, with BJP criticizing AAP's past governance and AAP defending its record. The session underscored political tensions and public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST
Delhi Assembly Clash: AAP and BJP Spar Over CAG Health Report
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly became a battleground as the AAP and BJP engaged in a fiery debate over a CAG report on public health infrastructure during the final day of the new session. Speaker Vijender Gupta marshalled out several MLAs, intensifying the atmosphere.

The controversy escalated when AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was marshalled out for disrupting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's address. Accusations flew between parties, with BJP criticizing AAP's past governance and AAP defending its record, claiming Delhi led in health services.

The report criticized AAP's health management, sparking back-and-forth accusations. AAP leaders defended their position, emphasizing achieved healthcare milestones, while BJP leaders challenged them, promising reform. The session highlighted ongoing political rifts and public health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025