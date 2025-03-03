Left Menu

Treasury Halts Enforcement of Small Business Rule

The US Treasury Department announced it would not enforce a Biden-era rule requiring small businesses to register ownership information. The regulation aimed to combat money laundering and shell company formation. Despite controversy and pending legal challenges, the rule remains in place, but penalties will not be enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:07 IST
Treasury Halts Enforcement of Small Business Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Treasury Department has decided not to enforce a rule introduced during the Biden administration that was designed to tackle money laundering and shell company creation. The controversial rule required small businesses to register beneficial ownership information with the government.

Previously, the Treasury aimed to create a sizable database containing personal information about business owners, as part of efforts to curb illicit financial activities. However, enforcement will not proceed due to legal challenges and criticisms, especially regarding privacy and the redundancy of such regulations.

Officials, including former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, had assured that the rule's regulatory burden would be minimal, costing approximately $85 per business while aiding law enforcement. President Trump's praise and ongoing litigation highlight continuing division on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025