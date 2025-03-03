Left Menu

Rare Suicide Attack by Female Bomber Shocks Balochistan

In a rare incident, a female suicide bomber attacked a paramilitary patrol vehicle in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing one and injuring three. This follows a similar attack in 2022. There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion is directed towards the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:25 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a female suicide bomber launched an assault on a paramilitary patrol vehicle in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan. The attack, which occurred on Monday, resulted in the death of the vehicle driver and injuries to three security personnel, according to local police.

Female suicide bombers are an uncommon sight in Pakistan, with the last known attack by a woman occurring in 2022. That incident targeted Chinese nationals in Karachi and claimed the lives of several individuals.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the latest bombing, authorities suspect the involvement of the Balochistan Liberation Army, an organization engaged in an insurgency for independence. The group has a long history of targeting security forces and foreign nationals in the region.

