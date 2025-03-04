Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels' Hospital Raids and the Battle for Goma

In a troubling development in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have reportedly abducted 130 sick and wounded men from two hospitals in Goma. The raids took place during the night of February 28 at CBCA Ndosho Hospital and Heal Africa Hospital, according to United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

The abducted individuals are suspected of being either Congo soldiers or members of a pro-government militia, drawing criticism from the international community. "It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids," stated Shamdasani, who urged the rebels to release the captives immediately.

The conflict, fueled by historical tensions from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and a struggle for Congo's minerals, has seen M23 rebels capture significant territories, including the strategic cities of Goma and Bukavu. This escalation has led to nearly 7,000 deaths since January and the displacement of half a million people, as international sanctions and peace talks struggle to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)