Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels' Hospital Raids and the Battle for Goma

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels abducted 130 men from two hospitals in Goma, east Congo, accusing them of being Congo soldiers or militia members. The ongoing conflict, linked to Rwanda's genocide and mineral control, has escalated. Despite international efforts, the rebels have captured key cities as violence displaces thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:20 IST
Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels' Hospital Raids and the Battle for Goma

In a troubling development in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have reportedly abducted 130 sick and wounded men from two hospitals in Goma. The raids took place during the night of February 28 at CBCA Ndosho Hospital and Heal Africa Hospital, according to United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

The abducted individuals are suspected of being either Congo soldiers or members of a pro-government militia, drawing criticism from the international community. "It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids," stated Shamdasani, who urged the rebels to release the captives immediately.

The conflict, fueled by historical tensions from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and a struggle for Congo's minerals, has seen M23 rebels capture significant territories, including the strategic cities of Goma and Bukavu. This escalation has led to nearly 7,000 deaths since January and the displacement of half a million people, as international sanctions and peace talks struggle to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025