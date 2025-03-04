Left Menu

The Tragic Death of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: A Tale of Ruthless Extortion

In December 2024, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally killed while attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy company. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) presented a chargesheet that documented the horrific details of the crime. Seven men have been arrested, one declared wanted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:29 IST
The Tragic Death of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: A Tale of Ruthless Extortion
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of extortion and murder, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally killed in December 2024. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has documented the horrendous incident in a chargesheet, revealing the extent of the brutality inflicted on Deshmukh before his death.

The Beed district sarpanch was abducted, tortured, and killed while attempting to stop an extortion attempt on an energy company. The videos and photos, part of the chargesheet, show the sarpanch enduring unspeakable violence, all recorded by the assailants. Seven suspects, including a key aide of a state minister, have been arrested.

The investigation has laid bare a crime syndicate operating in the Beed district. The syndicate, led by Sudarshan Ghule, has a history of involvement in grave crimes, including a previous kidnapping incident for extortion. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025