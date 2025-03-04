The Tragic Death of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: A Tale of Ruthless Extortion

In a chilling case of extortion and murder, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally killed in December 2024. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has documented the horrendous incident in a chargesheet, revealing the extent of the brutality inflicted on Deshmukh before his death.

The Beed district sarpanch was abducted, tortured, and killed while attempting to stop an extortion attempt on an energy company. The videos and photos, part of the chargesheet, show the sarpanch enduring unspeakable violence, all recorded by the assailants. Seven suspects, including a key aide of a state minister, have been arrested.

The investigation has laid bare a crime syndicate operating in the Beed district. The syndicate, led by Sudarshan Ghule, has a history of involvement in grave crimes, including a previous kidnapping incident for extortion. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)