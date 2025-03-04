EU Leaders Move to Strengthen Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

European leaders are gearing up for crucial visits to Vietnam in the coming months, eyeing stronger ties with the Southeast Asian nation while navigating strained relations with the United States. Amid fears of potential tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, the EU is determined to bolster its partnership with Hanoi, especially in trade and investment sectors.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden had prioritized Vietnam in his strategy against China. However, shifting policies under his successor could impact bilateral relations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron are planning visits to Vietnam to enhance economic ties, though the trips are not yet finalized.

Europe aims to leverage Vietnam's position in global trade, especially given the existing free trade agreement that already makes the EU Vietnam's third-largest export market. Additionally, European nations are keen on investing in Vietnam's infrastructure projects, such as major railway developments, as the country looks to diversify military supplies and boost public spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)