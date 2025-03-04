Clashes Erupt Over Food Rationing at Kakuma Refugee Camp

At least four individuals were wounded by gunfire during clashes between police and protesters at Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya's north. The camp, home to refugees fleeing conflict and drought from nations like South Sudan and Ethiopia, witnessed protests over severe food rationing on Monday.

The World Food Program revealed last December that food distributions at camps were only at 45% of the necessary levels due to funding shortfalls. The organization has consistently reported reduced contributions from governments, and announced on Monday the closure of its South African office following US aid cuts.

Transitioning away from donor-dependent camp structures, Kenya is integrating refugees into settlements and has designated Kakuma and Dadaab as municipalities.

