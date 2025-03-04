Left Menu

Assam's Investigation into Alleged Pakistani Interference Escalates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that state authorities may enlist Interpol's help to probe the interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in India's internal matters, amidst controversies involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife. The police have formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the claims.

Assam's government may seek international assistance from agencies like Interpol to investigate the possible involvement of Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, in India's internal affairs, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The investigation reportedly involves Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife.

Sarma conveyed that he has already briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case, though Sarma indicated that international collaboration could become necessary as the situation develops.

Suspicions involve potential links between Sheikh and Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn. The state cabinet, while deciding not to file charges against Gogoi or his wife, instructed police to file a case against Sheikh. The allegations are causing political tension, as Gogoi accuses the BJP of defaming him.

