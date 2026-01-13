Left Menu

Aditya Sahu Set to Lead Jharkhand BJP as New President

Aditya Sahu is poised to become the new BJP president in Jharkhand, succeeding Babulal Marandi. Sahu was the only nominee for the role. The announcement of his appointment and the national council members will be made following the scrutiny of the nominations. Prominent leaders also filed for council positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Sahu is set to ascend as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, following the unopposed nomination process. Sahu, a Rajya Sabha MP, was the sole candidate for the presidency, a post held prior by Babulal Marandi.

The nomination window, running from 12 to 2 pm on Tuesday, concluded with just one entry for state president and 21 for national council members, according to Jual Oram, the BJP's election officer in Jharkhand.

The formal announcement of Sahu's presidency, alongside national council members, including former chief ministers and MPs, will come on Wednesday post-nomination scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

