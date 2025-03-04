Pedaling for Security: CISF's Coastal Cyclothon 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to inaugurate a 6,553 km-long cycle rally organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) via video link. This event is part of the celebrations marking the 56th raising day of the paramilitary force.

Named the 'CISF Coastal Cylothon 2025,' it will see 125 cyclists, including 14 women, pedaling from Gujarat and West Bengal starting March 7. The rally covers 11 states and Union Territories over 25 days, with a concluding point at Kanyakumari on March 31.

Formed with a dual purpose of bolstering coastal security and engaging local communities, the cycle rally aims to educate the coastal population on risks like drug and weapon smuggling. CISF stands firm in its commitment to protecting major seaports and promoting safety along India's vast coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)