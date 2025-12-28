Left Menu

Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon: Celebrating Unity and Tribal Legacy

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, flagged off from Ranchi by Jharkhand Governor and Union Minister, covers 1,300 km promoting national unity while celebrating the tribal icon. Aimed at youth empowerment and cultural pride, the event highlights the legacy of Birsa Munda, culminating in Delhi with vibrant cultural programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:14 IST
Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon: Celebrating Unity and Tribal Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi witnessed the commencement of the second leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, flagged off by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth. The event celebrates the legacy of the revered tribal hero, Birsa Munda, and aims to promote national unity and cultural pride.

Spanning 1,300 kilometers and themed 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore', the cyclothon will traverse across several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, before concluding in Delhi. Floral tributes were paid at Birsa Munda Museum Memorial Park, emphasizing his significance as a symbol of Indian pride and resistance against colonial oppression.

The milestone event, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, will conclude on January 16, with the official flagging in by the Prime Minister during the PM's NCC Rally on January 28, 2026. Senior military leaders, NCC cadets, and civil officials were present, underlining the cyclothon's role in strengthening youth empowerment and national solidarity.

TRENDING

1
Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted

Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted

 India
2
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

 India
3
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

 Global
4
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025