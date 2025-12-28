Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon: Celebrating Unity and Tribal Legacy

Ranchi witnessed the commencement of the second leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, flagged off by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth. The event celebrates the legacy of the revered tribal hero, Birsa Munda, and aims to promote national unity and cultural pride.

Spanning 1,300 kilometers and themed 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore', the cyclothon will traverse across several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, before concluding in Delhi. Floral tributes were paid at Birsa Munda Museum Memorial Park, emphasizing his significance as a symbol of Indian pride and resistance against colonial oppression.

The milestone event, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, will conclude on January 16, with the official flagging in by the Prime Minister during the PM's NCC Rally on January 28, 2026. Senior military leaders, NCC cadets, and civil officials were present, underlining the cyclothon's role in strengthening youth empowerment and national solidarity.